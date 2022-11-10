RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185,690 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.43% of Tapestry worth $32,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

TPR traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 156,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

