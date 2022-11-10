RXO (NYSE:RXO) Trading Down 6%

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 98,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,946,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RXO Stock Down 6.1 %

RXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

