Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RYKKY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 2,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

