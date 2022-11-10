Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of RYKKY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 2,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $18.76.
