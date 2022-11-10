SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Down 60.4% in October

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 520,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAI opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. SAI.TECH Global has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

