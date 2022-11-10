Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up to $12.31

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $14.57. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 22,119 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
