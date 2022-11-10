Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.56

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.56 and traded as high as $22.80. Sands China shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 99,057 shares traded.

Sands China Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.