Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 74,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,809. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

