Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,862. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

