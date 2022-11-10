Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SANM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Sanmina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,862. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Stories
