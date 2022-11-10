Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

