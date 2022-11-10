Saputo (SAPIF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.
SAPIF opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.
SAPIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.
