Saputo (SAPIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

