Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 18,617 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.17.

Satellogic Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,387,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

