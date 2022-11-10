Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 3,153.6% in October

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 3,153.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Schmitt Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schmitt Industries Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

