Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Purchases £10,465.60 in Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £10,465.60 ($12,050.20).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

SOI opened at GBX 250 ($2.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £648.55 million and a PE ratio of 4,166.67. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.07.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

