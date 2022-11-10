Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 53,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.