Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $76.65. 119,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,501. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

