Scotiabank Cuts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,616. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

