Scotiabank Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$19.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TORXF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,144. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.