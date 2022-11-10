ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading 1.6% Higher

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

ScoZinc Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

ScoZinc Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

