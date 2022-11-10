SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 494,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $518,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 76,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $29.41 on Thursday, hitting $328.28. 278,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

