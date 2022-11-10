SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 718 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,279,390 shares of company stock valued at $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 7.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.34. 2,516,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,161,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

