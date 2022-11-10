SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,345 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHP traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

