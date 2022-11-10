SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $14.09 on Thursday, hitting $218.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,997. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

