SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 23,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,582. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

