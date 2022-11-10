SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $148,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.33. 454,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

