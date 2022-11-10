SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 48,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $18.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.92. 6,653,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,481,608. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

