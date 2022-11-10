Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris Trading Down 5.0 %

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of ENTG opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 13.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Entegris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after buying an additional 69,028 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.