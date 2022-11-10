Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Vistra Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vistra in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Vistra Trading Down 2.4 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE VST opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.84%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $965,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $907,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

