Secret (SIE) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,639.15

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $9,639.15 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00226385 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00028469 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507847 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,814.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.