Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $226.64

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.64 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.58). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.58), with a volume of 24,779 shares.

Securities Trust of Scotland Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.13.

Securities Trust of Scotland Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

