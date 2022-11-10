SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEEK Trading Down 3.2 %

SEEK stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. SEEK has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2%.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

