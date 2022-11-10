Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of SRE opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average of $157.69. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

