Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.73

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $550.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

