SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,170.87% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SenesTech stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 91,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

