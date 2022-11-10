Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $8.32 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

