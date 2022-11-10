Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $8.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

