Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $256,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 13,990,548 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

