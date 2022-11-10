Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $13.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. The company had a trading volume of 148,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

