Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.84. The stock had a trading volume of 405,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,613. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.