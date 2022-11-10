SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Nicholas Warner Sells 5,560 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 4,903,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

