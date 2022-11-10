SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Nicholas Warner Sells 5,560 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 4,903,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.