Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the October 15th total of 1,874,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,848.0 days.

SECCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 244 ($2.81) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.19) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Serco Group stock remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

