Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a P/E ratio of -37.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.55.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.