Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Alan R. Buckwalter III Sells 20,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 359,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,039. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.