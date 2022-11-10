Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,240,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,522,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,355 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 309.4% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 282.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $3,129,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR. StockNews.com began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

