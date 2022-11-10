Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 103,444 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,444 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,754 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after buying an additional 688,905 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $16,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 362,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.