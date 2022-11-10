Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 608 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $2,147,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded up $23.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.92. 18,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.83. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

