Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.43. 376,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

