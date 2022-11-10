Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 10,804 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.46. 33,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.