Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 3,971 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $23.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.53.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

