Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.29.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $737.97. 10,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,214. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $769.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

